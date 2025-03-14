Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:11 14.03.2025

Sybiha: We already start forming national team to develop algorithms to keep possible ceasefire under control

2 min read
Sybiha: We already start forming national team to develop algorithms to keep possible ceasefire under control

Ukraine has already begun to form a national team that will develop appropriate action algorithms to monitor a possible 30-day ceasefire, which is a very complex process, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"Ukraine takes its decisions extremely responsibly. Immediately after returning from Jeddah, the negotiating team reported to President Zelenskyy on the results of the meeting with the American side, with relevant proposals for further development. We have already actually begun to form a national team that will develop relevant action algorithms for proper control of a possible ceasefire. This is an extremely complex process," he said at a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Kyiv on Friday.

The Minister recalled that the front line today with daily battles is more than 1,300 kilometers. He emphasized that Ukraine has a negative experience within the Minsk process, when Russia repeatedly violated the ceasefire. He recalled that there were 25 violations. The head of the MFA emphasized that in order to avoid possible provocations from the Russian side, it is necessary to be prepared.

"Therefore, everything will now be aimed at ensuring that the Ukrainian side is ready with the relevant teams, with the relevant developments, modalities. I mean, including the future vision regarding the agreement or action plan to achieve a fair peace for Ukraine. Of course, the parameters and volume of the security guarantee package for Ukraine. Therefore, this work is already underway, and the team is actively working on it," he said.

