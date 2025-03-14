Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:13 14.03.2025

Sybiha: Now is time for diplomacy, but one that based on strong Ukrainian army

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Now is the time to use all diplomatic tools to the maximum to achieve peace in Ukraine, and Kyiv has all the opportunities for this, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"I am convinced that now is the time for diplomacy, but one that should certainly be based on a strong situation on the battlefield, on our army. Now is the time to use all diplomatic tools to the maximum. We have all the opportunities for this, and there is a new opportunity for this. This includes President Trump's proposal to establish a ceasefire," he said at a press conference with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel on Friday in Kyiv.

Sybiha recalled that Ukraine accepted and supported the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire because Ukraine, "like no other, seeks to end this war this year and achieve a just peace."

The Foreign Minister noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly voiced things that are unacceptable for Ukraine, that is, "red lines."

"That is, nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe, no compromises at the expense of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Ukraine will never recognize the occupation of territories temporarily seized by Russia," he stressed.

Russian aggression is not only about Ukraine, it is a global interest, the restoration of a world order based on international law, based on the rule of law, Sybiha also noted.

