Ukraine's Ecology Minister: NDC 3.0 to define Ukraine's greenhouse gas reduction targets through 2035

Ukraine is set to approve its third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) this year, taking into account the changes brought by the full-scale invasion, said Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk.

"In 2021, the government approved the updated second NDC, which aimed to cut emissions to 35% of 1990 levels by 2030. However, the war drastically altered the situation: in 2022, due to the destruction of industrial and energy infrastructure, emissions fell to 24.4% of 1990 levels. Therefore, we must revise our targets, considering both the current situation and future recovery, which will temporarily increase emissions," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister recalled that in October 2024, the Verkhovna Rada passed the law "On the Basic Principles of State Climate Policy," establishing a nationwide goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. NDC 3.0 will set a mid-term emissions reduction target through 2035.

Under the Paris Agreement, participating countries commit to reducing emissions relative to their 1990 levels through nationally determined contributions, which are reviewed and updated every five years.