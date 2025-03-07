French fighters for first time take part in repelling enemy air attack

Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dassault_Mirage_2000

French fighters, which arrived in Ukraine just a month ago, took part in repelling an enemy air attack for the first time on the night of Friday, March 7, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.

As noted on the Telegram channel on Friday, F-16 and Mirage-2000 aircraft were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

In addition, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were used.

As reported, on the night of March 7, 2025, Russian occupiers carried out a combined strike with various types of air, land and sea-based missiles on critical infrastructure facilities. They managed to shoot down 134 air targets.