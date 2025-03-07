Facts

11:24 07.03.2025

French fighters for first time take part in repelling enemy air attack

1 min read
French fighters for first time take part in repelling enemy air attack
Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dassault_Mirage_2000

French fighters, which arrived in Ukraine just a month ago, took part in repelling an enemy air attack for the first time on the night of Friday, March 7, the Ukrainian Air Force reports.

As noted on the Telegram channel on Friday, F-16 and Mirage-2000 aircraft were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

In addition, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were used.

As reported, on the night of March 7, 2025, Russian occupiers carried out a combined strike with various types of air, land and sea-based missiles on critical infrastructure facilities. They managed to shoot down 134 air targets.

Tags: #f_16 #mirage

MORE ABOUT

17:55 24.02.2025
Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

16:10 06.02.2025
Ukraine receives F-16 from the Netherlands – Umerov

Ukraine receives F-16 from the Netherlands – Umerov

12:39 06.02.2025
First French Mirage-2000 fighters arrive in Ukraine

First French Mirage-2000 fighters arrive in Ukraine

13:08 28.01.2025
Ukraine to receive Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from France before April 1

Ukraine to receive Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from France before April 1

HOT NEWS

Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership

Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Stefanishyna considers Meloni's initiative to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine pragmatic and logical

LATEST

Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

Russia damages DTEK Energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Umerov, Kubilius discuss initiatives for financing Ukraine's army, procurement of defense products

MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership

Turkey supports initiative for early ceasefire, cessation of air, sea attacks in Russia's war against Ukraine – Erdogan

Ukraine has no official confirmation from USA on possible cancellation of temporary legal status of 240,000 Ukrainians – MFA

Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Umerov and Kallas discuss in Brussels possible mechanisms for financing Ukraine's defense

AD