Facts

20:19 24.08.2023

NACP lists Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco as intl war sponsors

2 min read

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has included two tobacco market leaders Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International in the list of international sponsors of the war due to the continuation of activities in the Russian Federation, the agency reported.

"The NACP has included two tobacco market leaders Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International in the list of international sponsors of the war," it said on Telegram.

As reported, according to the financial statements of the Russian division of Philip Morris, the company's revenue in the first year of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine grew by 8% to 140.3 billion rubles, and net profit to 48.2 billion rubles, which is 45% more than in 2021.

"Having confidence in the economic potential of Russia, the company is implementing a large-scale long-term investment program," the report says.

"Japan Tobacco International (JTI) is the undisputed leader of the tobacco market in Russia (34.9% market share). The company itself has openly stated that the Russian market generated about $2 billion in 2022 for JT Group, or approximately 11% of its consolidated income for 2022," the NACP cites data on the activities of the company in the Russian Federation.

"JTI is the largest investor and leading taxpayer in the Russian tobacco industry. Over the past 20 years, JTI's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $4.6 billion. The company's tax payments in 2020 provided 1.4% of the income of the federal budget of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The NACP emphasizes that despite the fact that "representatives of both companies have announced their plans to close their business in the Russian Federation, stop new investments and marketing activities in Russia, they still continue to manufacture and distribute products in the Russian Federation."

Tags: #sponsor #war #jti #phm

MORE ABOUT

20:26 24.08.2023
Rada settles terms of investigation of war crimes

Rada settles terms of investigation of war crimes

20:20 22.08.2023
Some 90% of Ukrainians consider refusal of territories to stop Russia’s aggression unacceptable – opinion poll

Some 90% of Ukrainians consider refusal of territories to stop Russia’s aggression unacceptable – opinion poll

19:22 22.08.2023
Ukraine repatriates five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity

Ukraine repatriates five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity

17:09 22.08.2023
Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

10:34 22.08.2023
Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

20:56 17.08.2023
It is up to Ukraine to decide when the conditions are right to join any negotiations – Stoltenberg

It is up to Ukraine to decide when the conditions are right to join any negotiations – Stoltenberg

12:59 15.08.2023
War in Ukraine kills 9,440 civilians, another 16,940 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills 9,440 civilians, another 16,940 injured – UN

17:15 14.08.2023
AFU holding back enemy offensive in Kupiansk, Lyman directions, situation is difficult – Maliar

AFU holding back enemy offensive in Kupiansk, Lyman directions, situation is difficult – Maliar

19:53 11.08.2023
Ukraine seizes, maintains initiative in war

Ukraine seizes, maintains initiative in war

12:32 03.08.2023
Shmyhal: Armed Forces, war cost Ukraine about UAH 2 tln today

Shmyhal: Armed Forces, war cost Ukraine about UAH 2 tln today

AD

HOT NEWS

SAPO, NABU suspect First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, former Deputy Minister of Economy of abuses in purchase of humanitarian aid

Zelenskyy: We should not lose motivation of our defenders during counteroffensive

Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

Portugal to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Kindergarten, restored with help of Lithuanian partners, opened in Irpin

SAPO, NABU suspect First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, former Deputy Minister of Economy of abuses in purchase of humanitarian aid

Norway to transfer F-16 fighter jets, IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine – PM

Russian aggression began in Crimea, and apparently, should end there - Lithuanian President

Georgia landslide death toll rises to 31

Rada identifies priority areas of state policy in field of de-occupation, reintegration, restoration of Crimea and Sevastopol

Kyiv Square opens in Paris – Klitschko

SBU reports suspicion of high treason to four ex-chiefs of internal troops of Ukraine from Crimea

Zelenskyy: We should not lose motivation of our defenders during counteroffensive

Zelenskyy: We need to think about for whom remaining, uncontrolled 20,000 Wagnerians members more terrible – for Ukraine, Belarus, Poland or Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD