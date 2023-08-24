Facts

19:04 24.08.2023

SBU reports suspicion of high treason to four ex-chiefs of internal troops of Ukraine from Crimea

3 min read
SBU reports suspicion of high treason to four ex-chiefs of internal troops of Ukraine from Crimea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected evidence on four high-ranking officials from the former Crimean Territorial Command of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who during the occupation of the peninsula changed their oath and sided with the Russian invaders, help to carry out mass repressions against local members of the resistance movement and take part in punitive raids on the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

The press center of the Security Service of Ukraine said on Thursday that the military counterintelligence of the SBU documented the criminal activities of ex-deputy head of the Department of the Crimean Territorial Command of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine to work with the personnel of Oleksandr Polonsky. He was one of the first to support the occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula and "swore allegiance to Russia," the invaders appointed him "deputy commander of a separate brigade of the internal troops of Russia in the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol."

Another traitor was ex-deputy head of the department of the disbanded Crimean Territorial Command of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in the rear, Vitaliy Stepanchuk. After joining the ranks of the aggressor, he became "deputy head of the Department for material and technical support of the Russian Guard in Sevastopol."

The next traitor, according to the SBU, was the ex-deputy head of the department of the disbanded Crimean Territorial Command of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for armament Viktor Boiko. Currently, he is part of the command structure of the so-called "main directorate of the Russian Guard troops in the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol."

In addition, the criminal activity of the former deputy head of the department of the disbanded Crimean Territorial Command of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for public Security Serhiy Svyrydenko has been documented. After the capture of the peninsula, he remained in Simferopol and joined the ranks of the aggressor, was appointed chief of staff of the troops of the Russian Guard in Sevastopol.

All of them took part in ensuring the occupation of the territory of Ukraine, as well as carrying out punitive actions against the local population in the temporarily occupied territories, the SBU said.

Based on the collected evidence, all four defendants were informed of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).

Currently, comprehensive measures are continuing to establish the locations of the lawbreakers in order to bring them to justice for crimes against our state. The investigation was conducted under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Tags: #sbu #suspicion #collaborators

MORE ABOUT

10:16 16.08.2023
Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

Maliuk: Sea surface drones attacked Crimean bridge, Olenogorsky Gornyak ship, SIG tanker are SBU's technical development

19:52 04.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

13:58 04.08.2023
Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

11:00 04.08.2023
SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

20:36 27.07.2023
Suspicion reported to MP, who went on vacation to Maldives during war

Suspicion reported to MP, who went on vacation to Maldives during war

12:17 26.07.2023
SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

10:02 25.07.2023
Former MP Murayev notified in absentia of suspicion of treason – SBU

Former MP Murayev notified in absentia of suspicion of treason – SBU

19:29 24.07.2023
SBU investigates attempts by Russian ex-owners of one of Ukrainian banks to circumvent NSDC sanctions

SBU investigates attempts by Russian ex-owners of one of Ukrainian banks to circumvent NSDC sanctions

14:17 18.07.2023
SBU reports new suspicion to Russia Today ex-director called for killing of Ukrainian children

SBU reports new suspicion to Russia Today ex-director called for killing of Ukrainian children

13:59 17.07.2023
SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We should not lose motivation of our defenders during counteroffensive

Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

Portugal to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

LATEST

Rada identifies priority areas of state policy in field of de-occupation, reintegration, restoration of Crimea and Sevastopol

Kyiv Square opens in Paris – Klitschko

Zelenskyy: We should not lose motivation of our defenders during counteroffensive

Zelenskyy: We need to think about for whom remaining, uncontrolled 20,000 Wagnerians members more terrible – for Ukraine, Belarus, Poland or Russia

Budanov on special operation in Crimea: It’s important that people there believe that victory is just around the corner

Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

Portugal to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – Zelenskyy

Intelligence Agency: Baykar Makina donates Bayraktar UAV to Ukrainian scouts on Independence Day

Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

AD
AD
AD
AD