EU to provide Ukraine with another EUR 2.1 bln in proceeds from frozen Russian assets

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

The EU will provide EUR 2.1 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets, which will be used to support Ukraine, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.

She said that, in parallel, Ukraine would soon receive the remaining funds from the first tranche of windfall revenues, which amounted to EUR 1.4 billion from Russian frozen assets. She added that they aimed for the second tranche, EUR 2.1 billion, to arrive gradually, starting from the end of that month.

Most of this amount, as Kallas emphasized, EUR 1 billion, will go to support Ukraine's own defense industry.

She emphasized that in the long term, the EU and Ukraine are working on the integration of the Ukrainian and European defense industries, and companies in the European Union have a lot to learn from Ukraine in this regard.