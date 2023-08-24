Facts

15:12 24.08.2023

Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

2 min read
Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

President of the United States Joe Biden has announced new sanctions against those responsible for forces transfers and deportations of Ukrainian children.

The United States is working with nations everywhere to hold Russian forces accountable for the war crimes and other atrocities they have committed in Ukraine, it is said in Biden's statement on Ukraine Independence Day which was published on the website of the White House.

"That includes the forcible removal of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia. These children have been stolen from their parents and kept apart from their families. It's unconscionable. And today, we are announcing new sanctions to hold those responsible for these forced transfers and deportations to account, and to demand that Ukrainian children be returned to their families," the U.S. leader said.

He also said that today, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continues his brutal war "to erase Ukraine's independence and redraw the map of our world by force, Americans all across the country stand united with the people of Ukraine."

Biden also assured in his statement that the United States will continue its work, together with partners all around the world, to support Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's aggression, to uphold the foundational principles of the UN Charter, and to help the Ukrainian people build the secure, prosperous, and independent future they deserve.

The U.S. president stressed that his country, together with its partners in Europe, is supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom now and will help it over the long term.

"I sincerely hope that next year, Ukrainians will be able to celebrate their Independence Day in peace and safety, knowing how their extraordinary courage inspired the world. May Ukraine's Independence Day be a reminder that the forces of darkness and dominion will never extinguish the flame of liberty that lives in the heart of free people everywhere," Biden said.

Tags: #sanctions #biden

MORE ABOUT

09:16 22.08.2023
Hetmantsev hopes to return clients' access to assets in sanctioned Freedom Finance after ten months of securities commission's inactivity

Hetmantsev hopes to return clients' access to assets in sanctioned Freedom Finance after ten months of securities commission's inactivity

19:55 15.08.2023
Ukraine initiates sanctions against owner, designer of company - manufacturer of UAV Lancet

Ukraine initiates sanctions against owner, designer of company - manufacturer of UAV Lancet

11:47 10.08.2023
Biden to release his request for more aid to Ukraine on Aug 10

Biden to release his request for more aid to Ukraine on Aug 10

19:59 09.08.2023
U.S. includes Belavia Airlines in sanctions lists for Belarus

U.S. includes Belavia Airlines in sanctions lists for Belarus

20:31 03.08.2023
EU imposes personal sanctions on Belarus's BMZ, Belneftekhim

EU imposes personal sanctions on Belarus's BMZ, Belneftekhim

20:14 26.07.2023
EU approves package of sanctions against Belarus at permanent representatives level

EU approves package of sanctions against Belarus at permanent representatives level

19:56 26.07.2023
Zelenskyy signs law providing for creation of State Sanction Register

Zelenskyy signs law providing for creation of State Sanction Register

19:29 24.07.2023
SBU investigates attempts by Russian ex-owners of one of Ukrainian banks to circumvent NSDC sanctions

SBU investigates attempts by Russian ex-owners of one of Ukrainian banks to circumvent NSDC sanctions

15:21 20.07.2023
European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

European Council extends sanctions against Russia until Jan 31, 2024

15:59 17.07.2023
UK announces new sanctions against Russia in response to forced deportation of Ukrainian children

UK announces new sanctions against Russia in response to forced deportation of Ukrainian children

AD

HOT NEWS

Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

Portugal to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to 10 people – local authorities

Enemy shelling Kherson center – local authorities

LATEST

Budanov on special operation in Crimea: It’s important that people there believe that victory is just around the corner

Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

Portugal to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – Zelenskyy

Intelligence Agency: Baykar Makina donates Bayraktar UAV to Ukrainian scouts on Independence Day

Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

Norway to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to 10 people – local authorities

Metinvest allocates UAH 4 bln to support Ukraine over 1.5 years of war, gradually increasing production

Blinken congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day: Ukraine to prevail, Russia to pay high price for what it has done

Enemy shelling Kherson center – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD