Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

President of the United States Joe Biden has announced new sanctions against those responsible for forces transfers and deportations of Ukrainian children.

The United States is working with nations everywhere to hold Russian forces accountable for the war crimes and other atrocities they have committed in Ukraine, it is said in Biden's statement on Ukraine Independence Day which was published on the website of the White House.

"That includes the forcible removal of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia. These children have been stolen from their parents and kept apart from their families. It's unconscionable. And today, we are announcing new sanctions to hold those responsible for these forced transfers and deportations to account, and to demand that Ukrainian children be returned to their families," the U.S. leader said.

He also said that today, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continues his brutal war "to erase Ukraine's independence and redraw the map of our world by force, Americans all across the country stand united with the people of Ukraine."

Biden also assured in his statement that the United States will continue its work, together with partners all around the world, to support Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's aggression, to uphold the foundational principles of the UN Charter, and to help the Ukrainian people build the secure, prosperous, and independent future they deserve.

The U.S. president stressed that his country, together with its partners in Europe, is supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom now and will help it over the long term.

"I sincerely hope that next year, Ukrainians will be able to celebrate their Independence Day in peace and safety, knowing how their extraordinary courage inspired the world. May Ukraine's Independence Day be a reminder that the forces of darkness and dominion will never extinguish the flame of liberty that lives in the heart of free people everywhere," Biden said.