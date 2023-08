Norway to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Norway has decided to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, TV2 said, citing data from several independent sources.

"Thus, Norway becomes the third NATO country after the Netherlands and Denmark to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine," according to the media.

It is noted that Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is on a visit to Kyiv on Thursday, August 24.