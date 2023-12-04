Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

The Ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation will visit up to 400 prisoners of war on their territory by the end of the year, said Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada.

"I can officially state that we have an agreement by the end of this year on the eve of the Christmas holidays, three more visits should take place on the eve of the new year …That is, I hope that we ... will visit up to 400 of our citizens. Thus, through the counter-visionary, that's what I call my Russian counterpart, we will be able to get at least some kind of access to our citizens," Lubinets said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

As reported, the Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia had previously visited 119 captured servicemen by mutual agreement.