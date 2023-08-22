Facts

19:22 22.08.2023

Ukraine repatriates five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity

1 min read

Ukraine has returned five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity, head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) Yuriy Taraniuk said.

"Ukraine has repatriated five seriously wounded defenders from captivity of the Russian Federation," the Military Media Center Telegram channel reported with reference to Taraniuk on Tuesday.

According to him, before the creation of the mixed medical commissions, the responsibility for determining the diagnoses of prisoners of war, for their repatriation, if necessary, lies with the national medical commissions.

"Ukraine has fully fulfilled and is fulfilling its obligations. For example, on March 24, 2023, we unilaterally repatriated five seriously wounded prisoners who fell under the diagnoses of the Geneva Conventions. I would like to note that in response, Russia also handed over five prisoners to our side ... But I note that they were completely healthy, which casts doubt on the work of the Russian medical commissions," Taraniuk said at a briefing at the Military Media Center.

