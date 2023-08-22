Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said the soldiers of the 47th brigade entered the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhia region.

"Warriors of the 47th brigade, which entered the village of Robotyne with a fight, organized the evacuation of civilians on the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. Our soldiers are doing planned combat work and destroying the enemy," Maliar said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The Deputy Minister of Defense also said the occupiers were shelling Robotyne using artillery in response.

"Fighting continues," she said.