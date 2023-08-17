Facts

09:57 17.08.2023

Zelenskyy: Ukraine significantly increases production of drones

Zelenskyy: Ukraine significantly increases production of drones

Ukraine is increasing the production of combat drones and drones for tracking the enemy, which will help the military and protect people, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the Satff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Wednesday.

"I held a meeting of the Staff today. Frontline issues that are currently important. Defense issues that are strategically important. The commanders reported on the situation in the eastern and southern directions. The Commander-in-Chief and the Ministry of Defense spoke about munitions. Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov and the State Special Communications Service spoke about drones and our technological capabilities in general," the president said.

As Zelenskyy said, having visited the combat brigades of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions the day before, "warriors first ask about drones, electronic warfare, and military air defense."

"The answer to such questions is our work with partners to supply the necessary drones and systems, and our work here in Ukraine. Production is necessary. We are increasing production significantly. However, we need to systematize what is already being supplied to the troops and used. Drones are the "eyes" and protection on the frontline. Of different ranges, for different purposes. Drones are a guarantee that people will not have to pay with their lives when drones can be used," he said.

"Basically, everything we've recently talked about with the boys in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, in our combat brigades, is now the job of the General Staff, government officials, and the Staff. The tasks are clear," the president said.

