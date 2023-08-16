Eighteen-year-old boy killed, four people injured, incl two-year-old child amid shelling of Mezhivska hromada in Dnipropetrovsk region

As a result of the Russian shelling of Mezhivska merged territorial community (Dnipropetrovsk region), an 18-year–old boy was fatally wounded, four more people were injured, among them a two-year-old child, said head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"Russian terrorists killed an 18-year-old boy. He was injured due to an enemy strike on Mezhivska hromada, in Synelnykove district. Doctors tried to save the young man to the last. We did everything we could ...," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, four more people were injured, among them a child. "The girl is only 2 years old! Now she is in a satisfactory condition, she will be treated on an outpatient basis."

"The attack on the area occurred after lunch. Now an agricultural enterprise is still burning there. The fire covered more than 400 square meters," Lysak said.