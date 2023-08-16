Facts

18:56 16.08.2023

Eighteen-year-old boy killed, four people injured, incl two-year-old child amid shelling of Mezhivska hromada in Dnipropetrovsk region

1 min read

As a result of the Russian shelling of Mezhivska merged territorial community (Dnipropetrovsk region), an 18-year–old boy was fatally wounded, four more people were injured, among them a two-year-old child, said head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"Russian terrorists killed an 18-year-old boy. He was injured due to an enemy strike on Mezhivska hromada, in Synelnykove district. Doctors tried to save the young man to the last. We did everything we could ...," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, four more people were injured, among them a child. "The girl is only 2 years old! Now she is in a satisfactory condition, she will be treated on an outpatient basis."

"The attack on the area occurred after lunch. Now an agricultural enterprise is still burning there. The fire covered more than 400 square meters," Lysak said.

 

Tags: #shelling #dnipropetrovsk_region

MORE ABOUT

19:30 16.08.2023
Invaders shell Kherson region again, there’s killed person in Lvove village – regional administration

Invaders shell Kherson region again, there’s killed person in Lvove village – regional administration

20:07 10.08.2023
Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

19:52 10.08.2023
Occupiers shell village in Kharkiv region, local woman killed

Occupiers shell village in Kharkiv region, local woman killed

12:39 10.08.2023
People receiving humanitarian aid come under fire from Russia in Kherson region, six people injured – administration

People receiving humanitarian aid come under fire from Russia in Kherson region, six people injured – administration

20:26 09.08.2023
Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhia, two people killed, there are wounded – City Council

Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhia, two people killed, there are wounded – City Council

20:52 07.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

20:24 03.08.2023
Volunteer from Norway wounded due to Russian shelling in Kherson

Volunteer from Norway wounded due to Russian shelling in Kherson

09:54 03.08.2023
Occupiers fire at cathedral in Kherson for second time; four rescuers injured

Occupiers fire at cathedral in Kherson for second time; four rescuers injured

20:19 28.07.2023
Occupation forces shell Nikopol, no casualties reported

Occupation forces shell Nikopol, no casualties reported

20:55 24.07.2023
Odesa and Mykolaiv regions ready for Russian attacks from sea and air

Odesa and Mykolaiv regions ready for Russian attacks from sea and air

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders shell Kherson region again, there’s killed person in Lvove village – regional administration

Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

Media info about terrorist act of Russian occupiers at ZNPP not confirmed – local authorities

NABU Director: examinations of high-profile proceedings of Great Construction case still ongoing

First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation launches nine attacks on places of concentration of invaders over day

Vereschuk: There’s no question of my transition to Defense Ministry

GUR confirms presence of Russian-made parts in Shahed drones

Occupiers shell three districts of Kharkiv region, no casualties reported – Syniehubov

Students study international humanitarian law at URCS summer camp

Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

Russia may be preparing provocation at Kursk NPP in order to blame Ukraine – Yusov

GUR: There’s no need to talk about change in situation at ZNPP

Media info about terrorist act of Russian occupiers at ZNPP not confirmed – local authorities

NABU Director: examinations of high-profile proceedings of Great Construction case still ongoing

AD
AD
AD
AD