As result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region, four killed, seven injured – administration

The Russian occupiers continued shelling settlements in Donetsk region over the past day. As a result of the shelling, four civilians were killed and seven were injured, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Two people were injured in Horlivka direction in Toretsk community in Pivnichny, five households and an administrative building were damaged; a household was damaged in Druzhba. In Kostiantynivka, the enemy fired four volleys from Smerch – nine houses, a gas pipeline and two power grids were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, four houses were damaged. In Rai-Oleksandrivka of Mykolaiv community, several houses were damaged," Kyrylenko said in his Telegram channel.

In Lysychansk direction in Siversk, one person died and three were injured, the administrative building was destroyed, two houses were damaged. In Lyman community, one person died in Yampil and one was wounded in Torsk.

In Volnovakha direction, an outbuilding in Bohoiavlinka was damaged, the Russian occupiers fired at Maksymivka and Vuhledar.

In Donetsk direction in the morning, the Russians fired from tanks on two streets of Avdiyivka. In Kurakhiv community, an agricultural enterprise was fired from Uragan missiles.