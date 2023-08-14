German Finance Minister supports provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who is paying a visit to Kyiv on Monday, said he supports the provision of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine and hopes that “this issue will be clarified soon.”

“Ukraine must win this war. Therefore, part of our responsibility is to ensure that Ukraine's resilience always outweighs the brutality emanating from Putin's war. The Federal government wants to do everything in its power to strengthen Ukraine's military potential,” Lindner said at a joint press conference with Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko.

Speaking about the issue of the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Lindner noted that the usual procedure is being applied, and Germany will discuss with its allies “what is necessary and what is possible.”

"Since I know that many people support such assistance – as I do personally, I hope that this issue will be clarified soon, very soon," he said.