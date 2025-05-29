Zelenskyy on Taurus: There’re certain topics that Merz and I agree not to discuss publicly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have agreed to discuss some topics privately.

"We are working in this direction ... There are certain topics that we agreed with Chancellor Merz not to discuss publicly. I promised him this and I am sticking to it," Zelenskyy said in an interview for the German television channel RTL, speaking about the Taurus cruise missiles.

At the same time, the president noted that he does not see any readiness for peace on Putin’s part, since there is not enough pressure on him.