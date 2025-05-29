Interfax-Ukraine
14:38 29.05.2025

Merz: Taurus delivery ‘within limits of possibility’

 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not rule out the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, ZDF reports.

"Of course, it is within the limits of possibility," the Chancellor said on ZDF, answering the presenter's question about Taurus. Merz also noted that this would require several months of training for Ukrainian soldiers.

"We have always said - I said it myself - that Taurus requires several months of training for soldiers in Ukraine," he said. The transfer of the system in six months or a year will not benefit Ukraine today, Merz stressed.

Therefore, according to him, military support for the country is being improved today. The Chancellor confirmed that Germany is closely coordinating its actions with its European partners, some of which have already supplied Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles.

In recent days, Merz announced that he would allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons. Regarding further sanctions against Moscow, the chancellor said: "Everything that can be done on a secure legal basis is conceivable and possible."

As reported, on May 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings in Berlin with Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Bundestag Speaker Julia Klöckner.

During the visit, Germany promised new military assistance to Ukraine worth EUR 5 billion. In particular, a contract was signed with Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles for them. The total cost of the contract is EUR 2.2 billion.

 

