Investments

11:44 09.07.2021

Dobrobut invests over UAH 300 mln in equipment in 2020, to raise investment in 2021

1 min read
Dobrobut invests over UAH 300 mln in equipment in 2020, to raise investment in 2021

The Dobrobut medical network invested more than UAH 300 million in equipment in 2020, plans to increase the volume of investments in 2021, chief operating officer of the network Vadym Shekman has said.

"We want our doctors to work on high-quality equipment. In 2020 we invested more than UAH 300 million in equipment, in 2021, I think, there will be even more," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that the shareholders of the company decided not to distribute dividends.

"The company does not withdraw money, we invest all the money that Dobrobut earns and additional investments in development. Most likely, we will not slow down this pace in the next 3-4 years," he said.

Tags: #dobrobut
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:11 28.04.2021
Dobrobut medical network starts expansion in regions – Concorde Capital founder

Dobrobut medical network starts expansion in regions – Concorde Capital founder

08:53 25.02.2021
Dobrobut ready to take part in COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer, waiting for initiatives from govt

Dobrobut ready to take part in COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer, waiting for initiatives from govt

10:48 10.04.2019
Horizon Capital's EEGF III becomes minority shareholder in Dobrobut medical chain

Horizon Capital's EEGF III becomes minority shareholder in Dobrobut medical chain

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

LATEST

Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

Airport in Mariupol will raise economic attractiveness of city and region - mayor

DTEK Oil & Gas invests UAH 1.2 bln in work on Zinkovska area at first stage

DELTA Ukraine invests $ 500,000 in Promprylad. Renovation innovation center

Market offers to pay for lease of stations 50% more than expected - Ukrzaliznytsia

Horsch opens representative office in Kyiv region with investment of EUR 5 mln – minister

Govt approves requirements for investors to use investment nanny tool

Delfast plans to achieve 51% localization of e-bike production in Ukraine in 2022

Ukrainian ports need UAH 17 bln of investments - acting head of USPA

Ukraine loses about 20% of NEFCO investments due to bureaucracy in implementation of energy efficiency projects

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD