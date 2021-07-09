Dobrobut invests over UAH 300 mln in equipment in 2020, to raise investment in 2021

The Dobrobut medical network invested more than UAH 300 million in equipment in 2020, plans to increase the volume of investments in 2021, chief operating officer of the network Vadym Shekman has said.

"We want our doctors to work on high-quality equipment. In 2020 we invested more than UAH 300 million in equipment, in 2021, I think, there will be even more," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that the shareholders of the company decided not to distribute dividends.

"The company does not withdraw money, we invest all the money that Dobrobut earns and additional investments in development. Most likely, we will not slow down this pace in the next 3-4 years," he said.