Falls of rocket fragments recorded in two more places in Kyiv – Klitschko

In addition to the fragments of a rocket that fell on the territory of one of the children's hospitals in the Ukrainian capital, two more places of strike were found in Obolonsky district of Kyiv, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"The roof of a household was damaged on Bohatyrska Street. Also on Obolon, a fragment was found in an open area in one of the summer cottage cooperatives," Klitschko said in his Telegram channel.

There were no casualties.