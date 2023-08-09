Facts

19:59 09.08.2023

U.S. includes Belavia Airlines in sanctions lists for Belarus

U.S. includes Belavia Airlines in sanctions lists for Belarus

 Belavia Airlines, Minsk Civil Aviation Plant No. 407, and three other entities have been included in the U.S. sanctions lists for Belarus, the U.S. Department of Finance said in a press release.

The blacklist also includes the Belarusian State Control Committee's Financial Investigations Department, the company Bel-Kap-Steel, LLC, Belarusian Steel Works (the management company of Byelorussian Metallurgical Company Holding), and one plane.

Sanctions have also been imposed on seven Belarusian citizens and one Russian citizen.

