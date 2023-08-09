Facts

18:10 09.08.2023

Ukraine army hits command post of Russian army in Nova Kakhovka – Centre for Strategic Communications

1 min read
On Wednesday morning, August 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a command post of the Russian army in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka (Kherson region), the Centre for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"At about 10:00, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the Russian army in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Telegram channel said.

Tags: #armed_forces #kherson_region

