Facts

09:10 09.08.2023

Death toll from Russian missile attack in Pokrovsk rises to nine – Zelenskyy

Death toll from Russian missile attack in Pokrovsk rises to nine – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Tuesday that the death toll from a Russian missile attack in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) had risen to nine on Monday.

He said among the wounded there are two children, one of them is in severe condition.

"His name is Mykyta, he is only 11 years old, he is a 6th grade pupil. I wish a speedy recovery to everyone who suffered from this yet another Russian atrocity," the president said.

Zelenskyy also said the second strike occurred when the rescue operation began.

"This is a deliberate decision of the terrorists to cause the greatest pain and damage. And Russia will bear maximum responsibility for this - no matter how the events unfold, there must be sentences against the terrorists," the president said.

As reported, on Tuesday evening, rescue work in the five-story residential building of Pokrovsk, damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Monday evening, was completed, according to the State Emergency Service.

According to Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, some 88 victims were recorded.

The Russians hit Pokrovsk on Monday evening, carried out two strikes with Iskanders – at 19:15 and 19:52.

Tags: #dead #missile #pokrovsk

