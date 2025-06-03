Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:43 03.06.2025

Three dead, six injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling

1 min read
Three dead, six injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces shelled seven settlements in Kharkiv region, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"In the city of Kupiansk, women aged 55, 60, 61 and 62 and a 59-year-old man were injured; in the village of Kivsharivka of Kupiansk community, a 62-year-old and 64-year-old women were killed; in the city of Balakliya, a 31-year-old man was killed, a 38-year-old man was injured," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Russian military used 17 unguided aircraft missiles, 17 aerial bombs, 18 UAVs of the Geran-2 type, four UAVs of the Shahed type; one UAV, the type of which is being established, and one fpv drone.

Due to enemy shelling, the postal infrastructure was damaged in Kharkiv district of the region, in Kupiansk - six private houses, a car and a lyceum building, in Izium - a private house and three enterprises.

