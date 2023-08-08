Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carry out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas
Over the past day, the aircraft of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have inflicted nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in a report published on Tuesday evening.
Also during the day, missile and artillery units hit two command posts, five artillery weapons in firing positions, an ammunition depot and two enemy electronic warfare stations.