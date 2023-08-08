Facts

20:12 08.08.2023

Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carry out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas

1 min read
Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carry out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas

Over the past day, the aircraft of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have inflicted nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports in a report published on Tuesday evening.

Also during the day, missile and artillery units hit two command posts, five artillery weapons in firing positions, an ammunition depot and two enemy electronic warfare stations.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

19:37 08.08.2023
About 20 clashes occur during day

About 20 clashes occur during day

20:25 04.08.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict nine strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict nine strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

20:09 04.08.2023
Defense forces advancing in south, deterring occupiers in Ukraine’s east, there are 30 clashes over day

Defense forces advancing in south, deterring occupiers in Ukraine’s east, there are 30 clashes over day

20:16 03.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation launch 10 enemy strikes over day

Ukrainian aviation launch 10 enemy strikes over day

20:05 03.08.2023
Russian troops attack Ukraine with 15 shaheds during day, carry out one missile, 47 air strikes

Russian troops attack Ukraine with 15 shaheds during day, carry out one missile, 47 air strikes

20:21 02.08.2023
Thirty-three military clashes take place over day

Thirty-three military clashes take place over day

20:10 02.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on areas of concentration of occupiers' personnel

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on areas of concentration of occupiers' personnel

19:38 01.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

21:47 31.07.2023
Russian occupation forces inflict nine missile, 39 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russian occupation forces inflict nine missile, 39 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours

20:46 31.07.2023
Russian forces deploy personnel at civilian facilities in occupied territories of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian forces deploy personnel at civilian facilities in occupied territories of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Pivnenko: 70 servicemen of National Guard captured at Chornobyl NPP already returned home

Counteroffensive difficult, but initiative on Ukraine's side – Zelenskyy

Peace formula can be used to resolve other conflicts – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal: We not going to downplay threats, risks and challenges of heating season

Number of casualties as result of attack on Pokrovsk increases to 81 people – Donetsk authorities

LATEST

Lithuania to enhance its contingent stationed on border with Belarus

Cherkasy region authorities recommend Hasidic Jews to refrain from visiting Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah

Ukraine to continue identifying existing strains of coronavirus disease, their mutations in 2023-2024 epidemic season – Kuzin

Pivnenko: 70 servicemen of National Guard captured at Chornobyl NPP already returned home

Rescue work in Pokrovsk completed, 7 people died, 82 injured – State Emergency Service

Zelenskyy hopes that Pope Francis to be able to return children to Ukraine

Counteroffensive difficult, but initiative on Ukraine's side – Zelenskyy

Peace formula can be used to resolve other conflicts – Zelenskyy

Occupiers lack personnel, admit to work 1,000-1,500 ZNPP employees who didn't sign contracts with Rosatom – Energoatom

Tarnavsky: Success in Tavria direction, enemy losses in KIA, WIA and POW amount to 256 people over day

AD
AD
AD
AD