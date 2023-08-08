Facts

18:35 08.08.2023

Rescue work in Pokrovsk completed, 7 people died, 82 injured – State Emergency Service

Rescue operations in a five-story residential building damaged by a Russian missile attack on Monday evening have been completed, according to preliminary data, seven people were killed and 82 were injured, the State Emergency Service reports.

"Pokrovsk. On August 8 at 16:40, emergency rescue work was completed in a five-story residential building that was damaged by shelling on August 7. According to preliminary information, seven people were killed, including one employee of the State Emergency Service, another 82 people were injured," according to the message of the State Emergency Service on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As reported, "the units of the State Emergency Service rescued eight people. Some 122 tonnes of construction debris were removed from the scene. Some 46 people and 12 pieces of equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences of shelling from the State Emergency Service."

As reported, the Russians hit Pokrovsk on Monday evening, carried out two strikes with Iskanders - at 19:15 and 19:52.

