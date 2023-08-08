Facts

14:46 08.08.2023

UNESCO mission to prepare comprehensive report on damage to world heritage in Odesa from Russian missile strikes – Culture Ministry

2 min read
UNESCO mission to prepare comprehensive report on damage to world heritage in Odesa from Russian missile strikes – Culture Ministry

The UNESCO mission will prepare a comprehensive report on the damage caused by Russian missile strikes to the world heritage in Odessa, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy said.

"As for Odesa, we already have a fairly large list of over 50 objects, some of which have already been visited by UNESCO mission specialists. These objects were recognized as buildings with complex damage, some of them had up to 60-80% damage," the ministry said, citing Head of the UNESCO Desk in Ukraine Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi.

According to her, the task of the mission was to conduct a comprehensive technical assessment of the damage caused to cultural and religious property between July 20 and July 23, 2023, which included inventory and documentation of objects, an assessment of the structural integrity and a visual review of the stability of buildings to determine the degree of their damage.

It is noted that specialists have started creating documentation of the current state for the plan for the conservation and restoration of buildings, as well as the digitization of heavily damaged buildings, in particular the Transfiguration Cathedral and the House of Scientists.

The UNESCO Desk's head also said the organization has mobilized emergency funding for the first works through the emergency fund, which is provided by various donors.

"Following the results of the activities carried out, the UNESCO mission will prepare a comprehensive report on the damage caused by missile strikes to world heritage in Odesa for a meeting of the countries parties to the Hague Convention in December. This report can be used as evidence in international courts," the ministry said.

Tags: #mission #unesco

MORE ABOUT

11:59 28.07.2023
Rada calls on UNESCO to start consultations on Russia's exclusion from organization

Rada calls on UNESCO to start consultations on Russia's exclusion from organization

16:39 24.07.2023
UNESCO mission to visit Odesa in coming days to estimate damage caused to cultural heritage – Culture Ministry

UNESCO mission to visit Odesa in coming days to estimate damage caused to cultural heritage – Culture Ministry

12:42 24.07.2023
UNESCO to send mission to Odesa to conduct preliminary damage assessment

UNESCO to send mission to Odesa to conduct preliminary damage assessment

13:19 05.07.2023
Bauer: ICRC work in Ukraine is one of largest missions in its history

Bauer: ICRC work in Ukraine is one of largest missions in its history

19:17 17.05.2023
Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

09:54 12.05.2023
IMF mission for 1st EFF program review expected at late May – Fund

IMF mission for 1st EFF program review expected at late May – Fund

20:34 24.04.2023
EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

09:40 04.04.2023
Center of Chernihiv may receive UNESCO World Heritage status – Zelenskyy

Center of Chernihiv may receive UNESCO World Heritage status – Zelenskyy

19:28 03.04.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with UNESCO Director General

Zelenskyy holds meeting with UNESCO Director General

11:26 03.04.2023
UNESCO Director General arrives in Kyiv

UNESCO Director General arrives in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Pivnenko: 70 servicemen of National Guard captured at Chornobyl NPP already returned home

Counteroffensive difficult, but initiative on Ukraine's side – Zelenskyy

Peace formula can be used to resolve other conflicts – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal: We not going to downplay threats, risks and challenges of heating season

Number of casualties as result of attack on Pokrovsk increases to 81 people – Donetsk authorities

LATEST

Lithuania to enhance its contingent stationed on border with Belarus

Cherkasy region authorities recommend Hasidic Jews to refrain from visiting Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah

Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carry out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas

About 20 clashes occur during day

Ukraine to continue identifying existing strains of coronavirus disease, their mutations in 2023-2024 epidemic season – Kuzin

Pivnenko: 70 servicemen of National Guard captured at Chornobyl NPP already returned home

Rescue work in Pokrovsk completed, 7 people died, 82 injured – State Emergency Service

Zelenskyy hopes that Pope Francis to be able to return children to Ukraine

Counteroffensive difficult, but initiative on Ukraine's side – Zelenskyy

Peace formula can be used to resolve other conflicts – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD