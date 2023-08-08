UNESCO mission to prepare comprehensive report on damage to world heritage in Odesa from Russian missile strikes – Culture Ministry

The UNESCO mission will prepare a comprehensive report on the damage caused by Russian missile strikes to the world heritage in Odessa, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy said.

"As for Odesa, we already have a fairly large list of over 50 objects, some of which have already been visited by UNESCO mission specialists. These objects were recognized as buildings with complex damage, some of them had up to 60-80% damage," the ministry said, citing Head of the UNESCO Desk in Ukraine Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi.

According to her, the task of the mission was to conduct a comprehensive technical assessment of the damage caused to cultural and religious property between July 20 and July 23, 2023, which included inventory and documentation of objects, an assessment of the structural integrity and a visual review of the stability of buildings to determine the degree of their damage.

It is noted that specialists have started creating documentation of the current state for the plan for the conservation and restoration of buildings, as well as the digitization of heavily damaged buildings, in particular the Transfiguration Cathedral and the House of Scientists.

The UNESCO Desk's head also said the organization has mobilized emergency funding for the first works through the emergency fund, which is provided by various donors.

"Following the results of the activities carried out, the UNESCO mission will prepare a comprehensive report on the damage caused by missile strikes to world heritage in Odesa for a meeting of the countries parties to the Hague Convention in December. This report can be used as evidence in international courts," the ministry said.