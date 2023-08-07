Ukraine quadruples Stuhna system production in July compared to Jan – Kamyshyn

Ukraine produced in July four time as many Stuhna anti-tank missile systems as in January 2023, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin has said.

"In July, we produced four times as many Stuhna systems as in January this year. And we continue to build up the production. No matter how many systems we produce now, there will be always not enough. Stuhna surpasses Javelin in all technical parameters," he said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

At the same time, the minister stressed that Javelin is a good product that helped Ukrainians a lot.

Kamushin said that he will work systemically on building up the production of Ukrainian products.

"We should reskill ourselves into an arsenal of the free world. We should become a well-known weapon. We should make it our main product for export," he said.