Cattle slaughter volumes in Ukraine decrease by 26% in Feb 2025 – analysts

In Ukraine, the volume of cattle slaughter in February 2025 amounted to 10,200 tonnes, which is 26% (or 4,000 tonnes) less compared to January 2025 and 8% (or 900 tonnes) less compared to February 2024, according to the Association of Milk Producers (AMP).

According to the report, total cattle slaughter volumes in Ukraine for January-February 2025 amounted to 24,000 tonnes, which is 4% (or 1,000 tonnes) less than in the same period last year. In February 2025, enterprises produced 61% of the total beef volume, while household farms accounted for 39%.

The industry association said that in February 2025, the slaughter volume of cattle at enterprises totalled 6,200 tonnes, which is 13% (or 1,000 tonnes) less than in January 2025 and 5% (or 300 tonnes) less than in February 2024. In January-February 2025, slaughter volumes at agricultural enterprises reached 13,300 tonnes, 2% (or 300 tonnes) more than in the previous year's period.

At the same time, in household farms, cattle slaughter volumes in February 2025 amounted to 4,000 tonnes, which is 40% (or 3,000 tonnes) less than in January and 13% (or 1,000 tonnes) less than in February 2024. In January-February 2025, slaughter volumes in household farms totalled 10,700 tonnes, which is 11% (or 1,300 tonnes) less than in the same period of the previous year.

The total slaughter volume of all agricultural livestock, including not only cattle but also pigs, sheep, and poultry, amounted to 504,100 tonnes in January-February 2025, which is 4% less than in the previous year's period.

According to preliminary data, in February 2025, the most significant increase in slaughter volumes at agricultural enterprises was recorded in Zakarpattia region (240% more), Zaporizhia region (80% more), Mykolaiv region (64% more), Kharkiv region (48% more), Chernivtsi region (48% more), Khmelnytsky region (21% more), Lviv region (14% more), Kirovohrad region (13% more), Odesa region (13% more), Ivano-Frankivsk region (10% more), Chernihiv region (9% more), Rivne region (7% more), and Ternopil region (2% more), compared to the same period last year.

The regions with the highest slaughter volumes at agricultural enterprises were Vinnytsia (111,600 tonnes), Cherkasy (71,900 tonnes), Dnipropetrovsk (62,400 tonnes), and Lviv (34,300 tonnes) regions.