Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

Photo: president.gov.ua

Increasing the ability of Ukrainian weapons to overcome Russian electronic warfare and air defense remains a key issue, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

"Today I held a Headquarters meeting on technology. First of all – regarding our drones and long-range strikes by Ukrainian drones… We managed to discuss many technical details today. The key thing is to increase the ability of our weapons to overcome Russian electronic warfare and air defense," he said.

"Our Ukrainian drone production and the constant modernization of drones is one of the key parts of the Russian deterrence system, which is needed to guarantee Ukraine's security in the long term, and it will also be our international advantage – how we will be able to export security after this war," the president said.

He said there is already international interest in Ukrainian developments, capabilities and technology production.

"Ukrainians have shown in this war how much drones can do to protect positions and save people's lives, they have shown how important it is to constantly develop the unmanned component. Of course, this will be our, in particular, economic advantage in relations with other partners. But after the war. Now we need to significantly increase the effectiveness of the use of Ukrainian weapons, and everything that will be achieved for Ukrainian security now will work for Ukraine for years and decades," Zelenskyy said.