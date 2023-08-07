Russia must de-occupy parts of territories of Georgia, Ukraine; Russian war criminals should be held accountable – MFA statement

On the 15th anniversary of the beginning of the armed aggression of Russia against Georgia and the occupation of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region, South Ossetia, Ukraine calls on Russia to de-occupy the Georgian and Ukrainian territories.

"Ukraine supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the Kremlin's illegal attempt to forcefully change the borders of a sovereign state did not receive a proper response from the world community.

"After the occupation of part of the territory of Georgia, Russia continued its aggressive policy and, having occupied the Crimea peninsula and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 2014, on February 24, 2022, launched a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. We are sure that it is possible to stop the aggressive policy of Russia thanks to the joint efforts of the international community, strict observance of the sanctions regimes against Russia and the full support of the countries against which the Kremlin commits aggression," the MFA said in the statement.

The Foreign Ministry said Russia must de-occupy parts of the territories of Georgia and Ukraine, and Russian war criminals must bear the strictest responsibility.