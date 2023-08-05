Danilov: Russian targets are the best testing ground for Ukrainian weapons, their advertising at global level

Russian targets are the best testing ground for Ukrainian weapons and their advertising on the world arms market, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"With each new combat mission, Ukrainian combat UAVs and naval drones are becoming more accurate, operators are more experienced, combat coordination is more efficient, and manufacturers are able to improve their tactical and technical characteristics. August was especially successful for Ukrainian hunters," Danilov wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

As Danilov said, "next is the expansion of the scale, range of combat work, the level and severity of Russian losses. Russian targets are the best testing ground for Ukrainian weapons and their advertising at the world level of weapons. The Ukrainian defense industry will undoubtedly become one of the main world players whose equipment has passed a unique combat test."