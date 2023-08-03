Facts

19:30 03.08.2023

Poland to strengthen border security with Belarus with Bystra radar - Defense Ministry

1 min read
Poland will send Bystra radar stations to strengthen the protection of the border with Belarus, the press service of the Ministry of National Defense of Poland reported on Thursday, citing head of the ministry Mariusz Blaszczak.

"Speaking about the strengthening of the Polish Army, which guards the border and provides support to the Border Guard, the head of the Ministry of National Defense recalled that in the near future, AW 149 helicopters will be transferred to the army, to the armament of the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade. Apache helicopters will also be delivered to Poland soon. The army will also receive the first Bystra radars, which will significantly strengthen anti-aircraft and anti-missile operations," the report says.

Earlier, Blaszczak approved an executive contract for the supply of 22 Bystra radars, which are part of the PILICA+ anti-aircraft missile and artillery kits.

Tags: #poland #belarus #border #strenthening

