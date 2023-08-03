Kuleba: We never provoked any aggravation of Ukraine-Poland relations, ready to address any issues

Ukraine never provoked any aggravation of its relations with Poland and it is vitally interested in the unity with this country, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said, adding that he was going to have a call with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau scheduled for Thursday.

"The Polish minister has sent me a message that he wanted to talk. Our position is very simple: we did not provoke any aggravation of Ukraine-Poland relations. This should be clearly stated. Since the beginning of the war we believe that the Ukrainians and the Poles, Ukraine and Poland as the states are most vitally interested in unity and strength against Russia's aggression," he said in an exclusive commentary to the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Thursday.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine "was, is and will be" very grateful for the position Poland took in the first hours of the war. He also said that gratitude to Poland was expressed numerous times at all levels.

Kuleba also said that the Ukrainian side "is very calm about some domestic political processes in Poland."

"That is their business. We understand that they have their own processes, their own interests. And if a representative of the Polish authorities did not accuse us of being ungrateful, then the recent crisis would not occur. Everything has its limits," the minister said.

"We have shown many times that we are ready to address any issues in order to sustain this unity, friendship and alliance between Ukraine and Poland. This crisis will pass as well, things will get better because the vital interests of Ukraine and Poland are absolutely similar. By saying vital I mean the real questions of life and death of the state," Kuleba said.

The minister also said that he would have a conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Thursday.

"He is a very wise person. And we will find some steps to move forward with positive dynamics," the Ukrainian minister said.