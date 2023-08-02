First forum of defense industries to be held in Ukraine this fall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the first forum of defense industries will be held in Ukraine in the fall of 2023.

"Please work on the maximum representation of foreign companies at this forum and on specific projects. Yes, there will also be domestic companies, but our task is to unite everyone on the Ukrainian platform. Events dedicated to the production of drones are constantly held. There are opportunities to localize the production of military equipment, guns and shells," Zelenskyy said at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors in Uzhgorod on Wednesday.

The Head of State also thanked those ambassadors of Ukraine who have achieved significant results in supplying Ukraine with weapons.

"Ukraine [now] is receiving more weapons than anyone could have imagined at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, as Zelenskyy stressed, "our capacity is still less than we need, than the soldiers need to obviously prevail over the Russian occupiers."

"The activity of our diplomacy should ensure the change of the frontline balance to the advantage of Ukraine. And it is possible," the president concluded.