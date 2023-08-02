Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

The training of Ukrainian pilots on Western F-16 fighter jets will begin this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors in Uzhgorod on Wednesday.

"F-16. The training of our Ukrainian pilots will begin this month," the President said.

Now, Zelenskyy stressed, it is worth working one hundred percent with countries that have these aircraft and which will be able to transfer them after training.

"This is a powerful, difficult task. The delivery and combat use of the F-16 by our pilots should take place as soon as possible. And you understand which countries we are talking about," the head of state said.

As reported, at the beginning of the summer, several partner countries of Ukraine made a positive decision to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. In particular, it was stated that the training will take place on the territory of Romania and Denmark.