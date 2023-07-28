Occupation forces shell Nikopol, no casualties reported

The Russian occupation forces shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, using heavy artillery on Friday, no casualties reported, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"The occupation army has shelled Nikopol again. It used heavy artillery. Fortunately, there are no casualties. The consequences of the attack are yet to be clarified," he said on the Telegram channel.

Lysak also said that other towns and districts of the region were nor shelled during the day.