Facts

16:08 28.07.2023

Stefanchuk: No constitutional ban on holding elections during martial law

2 min read
Stefanchuk: No constitutional ban on holding elections during martial law

The Constitution does not prohibit holding elections during martial law, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"There is no such ban [on holding elections during martial law] in the Constitution. This ban is contained in the law of Ukraine On the legal regime of martial law. And therefore, there is no constitutional ban on holding elections during martial law," Stefanchuk told Rada television channel on the air of a single telethon.

The Parliament's chairman said it is now necessary to maintain a balance.

"On the one hand, yes, the parliament must continue its work, must adopt the necessary legislative acts. We are entering the budget process and these are very important things. On the other hand, we must understand that there should be no stagnation of the democracy that exists in society. And that is why the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Mr. Cox, and other colleagues say that it is still necessary to make efforts to implement this," the Verkhovna Rada chairman said.

According to him, this issue may be a matter of discussion.

"I think that we need to make some important decisions on this [issue], in order, on the one hand, to ensure stability in the state, so that the state is not torn apart by elections during the war, but on the other hand, to ensure this flow of democracy is what Ukraine is basically fighting for," he said.

Answering the question whether he would support changes to the election law, Stefanchuk said: "Let's see how this issue will be resolved. But I think that it will be updated in the near future."

As reported earlier, Head of PACE Tiny Cox stated the need to hold free and fair elections in Ukraine, despite the war.

Tags: #elections #martial_law

MORE ABOUT

20:25 26.07.2023
Zelenskyy suggests extending duration of martial law, general mobilization

Zelenskyy suggests extending duration of martial law, general mobilization

17:31 17.05.2023
Razumkov thinks holding election before end of war is impossible

Razumkov thinks holding election before end of war is impossible

11:07 17.05.2023
There can be no elections in Ukraine during martial law – Danilov

There can be no elections in Ukraine during martial law – Danilov

17:45 11.05.2023
Govt updates list of priority areas for scientific research, taking into account needs of martial law, restoration of Ukraine

Govt updates list of priority areas for scientific research, taking into account needs of martial law, restoration of Ukraine

16:09 02.05.2023
Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine until Aug 18 – MP

Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine until Aug 18 – MP

12:32 07.02.2023
Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine from Feb 19

Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine from Feb 19

09:43 06.02.2023
Zelensky submits bills on prolonging martial law, general mobilization to Rada

Zelensky submits bills on prolonging martial law, general mobilization to Rada

16:29 16.11.2022
Rada extends martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days

15:04 15.08.2022
Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

18:34 12.08.2022
Zelensky proposes Rada to again extend period of martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

Zelensky proposes Rada to again extend period of martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

Govt appoints Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister

Zelenskyy vetoes law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

LATEST

Moldova suspends mail services with Russia again

Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO, ZAPORIZHIA – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

Occupation forces shell Nikopol, no casualties reported

President asks Rada to reject law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

Comprehensive restoration of Borodianka, Posad-Pokrovske to start in Aug

Danilov: Events in Taganrog are result of Russian air defense's incompetent actions

New academic year in Ukraine to start on Sept 1, end on June 28

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

AD
AD
AD
AD