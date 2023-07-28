Stefanchuk: No constitutional ban on holding elections during martial law

The Constitution does not prohibit holding elections during martial law, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"There is no such ban [on holding elections during martial law] in the Constitution. This ban is contained in the law of Ukraine On the legal regime of martial law. And therefore, there is no constitutional ban on holding elections during martial law," Stefanchuk told Rada television channel on the air of a single telethon.

The Parliament's chairman said it is now necessary to maintain a balance.

"On the one hand, yes, the parliament must continue its work, must adopt the necessary legislative acts. We are entering the budget process and these are very important things. On the other hand, we must understand that there should be no stagnation of the democracy that exists in society. And that is why the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Mr. Cox, and other colleagues say that it is still necessary to make efforts to implement this," the Verkhovna Rada chairman said.

According to him, this issue may be a matter of discussion.

"I think that we need to make some important decisions on this [issue], in order, on the one hand, to ensure stability in the state, so that the state is not torn apart by elections during the war, but on the other hand, to ensure this flow of democracy is what Ukraine is basically fighting for," he said.

Answering the question whether he would support changes to the election law, Stefanchuk said: "Let's see how this issue will be resolved. But I think that it will be updated in the near future."

As reported earlier, Head of PACE Tiny Cox stated the need to hold free and fair elections in Ukraine, despite the war.