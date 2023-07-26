Facts

15:58 26.07.2023

Govt sends 1,700 drones to front – Fedorov

1 min read
Govt sends 1,700 drones to front – Fedorov

The government is sending to the front 1,700 attack and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) purchased within the framework of the Army of Drones program, Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also the Digital Transformation Minister of Ukraine, has said.

"Support for the counteroffensive: we are sending to the front 1,700 drones. They include attack and reconnaissance UAVs. The 'birds' feature artificial intelligence that will help to effectively detect and then destroy enemy targets. All drones were purchased within the framework of the Army of Drones state program. Thank you to the president for support of the program and personal attention to it!" he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

#drones #fedorov

