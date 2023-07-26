URCS implementing project to support population in de-occupied territory

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), with funding from the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) of the U.S. State Department, is implementing a project to support the population in eight regions.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides walk-behind tractors, greenhouses, pumps, generators for 1,400 war-affected households and those rebuilding their farms. In total, 31 villages in eight regions of Ukraine participate in the project: Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv, Kherson and Zaporizhia," the society said on Facebook.

The program selected households that were temporarily occupied, experienced significant damage from constant shelling, or hosted large numbers of internally displaced persons.

Support includes direct cash assistance and agricultural equipment: a walk-behind tractor, a greenhouse, a pump or a generator. According to the terms of the project, families could choose one of the proposed list.

"We hope that the assistance provided to Ukrainian families will reduce their vulnerability and make them more self-sufficient," the society said.