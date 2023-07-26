Facts

14:02 26.07.2023

URCS implementing project to support population in de-occupied territory

1 min read
URCS implementing project to support population in de-occupied territory

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), with funding from the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) of the U.S. State Department, is implementing a project to support the population in eight regions.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides walk-behind tractors, greenhouses, pumps, generators for 1,400 war-affected households and those rebuilding their farms. In total, 31 villages in eight regions of Ukraine participate in the project: Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv, Kherson and Zaporizhia," the society said on Facebook.

The program selected households that were temporarily occupied, experienced significant damage from constant shelling, or hosted large numbers of internally displaced persons.

Support includes direct cash assistance and agricultural equipment: a walk-behind tractor, a greenhouse, a pump or a generator. According to the terms of the project, families could choose one of the proposed list.

"We hope that the assistance provided to Ukrainian families will reduce their vulnerability and make them more self-sufficient," the society said.

Tags: #de_occupation #urcs

MORE ABOUT

11:27 25.07.2023
URCS donates protective respirator masks to Zaporizhia, Dnipro

URCS donates protective respirator masks to Zaporizhia, Dnipro

15:48 24.07.2023
URCS transfers water tanks to Kherson region suffering from destruction of Kakhovka HPP

URCS transfers water tanks to Kherson region suffering from destruction of Kakhovka HPP

09:42 24.07.2023
URCS volunteers immediately provide aid to victims of missile attack in Odesa

URCS volunteers immediately provide aid to victims of missile attack in Odesa

15:30 20.07.2023
URCS volunteers provide ten people injured in missile attack on Mykolaiv with first aid

URCS volunteers provide ten people injured in missile attack on Mykolaiv with first aid

10:42 20.07.2023
URCS condemns Belarus Red Cross illegal actions in Ukraine's occupied territories

URCS condemns Belarus Red Cross illegal actions in Ukraine's occupied territories

12:41 19.07.2023
URCS continues to help flood victims in Kherson region

URCS continues to help flood victims in Kherson region

16:20 18.07.2023
URCS received modular benches for bomb shelters from LITUA, LCCI

URCS received modular benches for bomb shelters from LITUA, LCCI

12:57 17.07.2023
URCS provides course on intl law for civil servants

URCS provides course on intl law for civil servants

13:57 15.07.2023
Shelter for IDPs refurbished in Lviv region – URCS

Shelter for IDPs refurbished in Lviv region – URCS

16:32 14.07.2023
URCS volunteers provide psychological aid to over 600 victims of Kakhovka HPP destruction

URCS volunteers provide psychological aid to over 600 victims of Kakhovka HPP destruction

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Strengthened air defense systems to be sent to areas where it is most needed

SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

Humanitarian Committee doesn't back Tkachenko's resignation as Culture Minister

Zelenskyy to officials: You must work, not spend time abroad on 'profitable' business trips

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Strengthened air defense systems to be sent to areas where it is most needed

SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

Humanitarian Committee doesn't back Tkachenko's resignation as Culture Minister

Russia may launch naval blockade of Ukraine after withdrawing from grain initiative – British intelligence

Ukraine's western allies finalizing training program for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – media

Brussels to host NATO-Ukraine Council's meeting initiated by Zelenskyy due to situation in Black Sea

Zelenskyy to officials: You must work, not spend time abroad on 'profitable' business trips

EU must help cover cost of Ukrainian grain transit using solidarity lanes – European Commission member

Moldovan authorities deny rumors of plans to revoke Gagauzia's autonomy

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD