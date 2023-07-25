Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

New German Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Mykola Tochytsky, assured of the readiness of the German government to strengthen military, humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during the meeting Tochytsky informed the interlocutor about the current situation in Ukraine in the context of countering Russian aggression and noted the importance of the assistance received from Germany.

In turn, Jaeger assured of Germany's continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and also stressed the readiness of the German government to further strengthen military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the implementation of the Peace Formula by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the issue of food security.

On July 20, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis received copies of credentials from new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jaeger.