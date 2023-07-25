Facts

20:07 25.07.2023

Govt appoints PwC as auditor of Naftogaz's financial statements for 2023-2024

2 min read
Govt appoints PwC as auditor of Naftogaz's financial statements for 2023-2024

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed a subsidiary of the international network PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Auditing Firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (Audit) LLC as the auditor of the financial statements of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

"The firm will carry out a mandatory audit of the financial statements of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in 2023-2024. The Supervisory Board of the NJSC recommended that the relevant firm be approved as an audit entity for providing audit services," the Ministry of Economy said in a press release.

As reported, in 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (Audit) as an audit entity to provide services for a statutory audit of the financial statements of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy for 2021-2022 according to the results of an open auction in the ProZorro system.

The cost of the company's services was announced at UAH 54.15 million, with the declared expected purchase price of UAH 71.8 million.

Also, PricewaterhouseCoopers (Audit), by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, became the subject of audit activities for the mandatory audit of the financial statements of NNEGC Energoatom for 2021-2023. The auditor was determined as the winner of the auction in the ProZorro system, having requested UAH 27.99 million for its services.

Tags: #naftogaz #audit #reporting

MORE ABOUT

10:09 14.07.2023
Naftogaz announces start of voting to obtain investor consent for restructuring of 2022/2026 eurobonds

Naftogaz announces start of voting to obtain investor consent for restructuring of 2022/2026 eurobonds

11:24 23.06.2023
Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

20:52 19.06.2023
MHP Eco Energy intends to conclude framework agreement to purchase gas from Naftogaz Trading

MHP Eco Energy intends to conclude framework agreement to purchase gas from Naftogaz Trading

18:59 31.05.2023
Naftogaz announces agreement with investors on restructuring of eurobonds

Naftogaz announces agreement with investors on restructuring of eurobonds

11:46 13.04.2023
Court in The Hague orders Russia to pay $5 bln in compensation for Naftogaz's losses in Crimea

Court in The Hague orders Russia to pay $5 bln in compensation for Naftogaz's losses in Crimea

15:38 29.03.2023
EU may provide guarantees against war risks for companies planning to store gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities - head of Naftogaz

EU may provide guarantees against war risks for companies planning to store gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities - head of Naftogaz

12:27 01.03.2023
Naftogaz Ukrainy's net loss reaches UAH 40 bln in 2022 – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz Ukrainy's net loss reaches UAH 40 bln in 2022 – Naftogaz head

15:30 20.02.2023
Naftogaz head expects to increase gas production in Ukraine in 2023 to almost 19 bcm

Naftogaz head expects to increase gas production in Ukraine in 2023 to almost 19 bcm

19:55 13.02.2023
Plan to restructure Naftogaz defaulted eurobonds faces opposition from group of creditors

Plan to restructure Naftogaz defaulted eurobonds faces opposition from group of creditors

15:27 31.01.2023
HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

AD

HOT NEWS

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Court sends MP Ponomariov under arrest for 60 days without bail

Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

Reznikov: Ukraine to continue carrying out attacks on Crimea, Kerch bridge

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of MFA package – von der Leyen

LATEST

Moldovan authorities deny rumors of plans to revoke Gagauzia's autonomy

USA announces new $400 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Klitschko, US Ambassador discuss preparation of capital for heating season

UN refutes Moscow's claim that Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka killed by HIMARS missile

Green Card premiums in Ukraine up by 60%, payments by 3.1 times in H1

Newly appointed German ambassador assures of readiness of his govt to strengthen military, economic assistance to Ukraine

Rada Committee approves bill prepared for second reading on streamlining GTSOU structure

Strategy of opening large number of small laboratories in medical institutions ineffective – expert

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

EU agrarian ministers against Russia's harmful food abuse in war against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD