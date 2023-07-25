Govt appoints PwC as auditor of Naftogaz's financial statements for 2023-2024

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed a subsidiary of the international network PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Auditing Firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (Audit) LLC as the auditor of the financial statements of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

"The firm will carry out a mandatory audit of the financial statements of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in 2023-2024. The Supervisory Board of the NJSC recommended that the relevant firm be approved as an audit entity for providing audit services," the Ministry of Economy said in a press release.

As reported, in 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (Audit) as an audit entity to provide services for a statutory audit of the financial statements of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy for 2021-2022 according to the results of an open auction in the ProZorro system.

The cost of the company's services was announced at UAH 54.15 million, with the declared expected purchase price of UAH 71.8 million.

Also, PricewaterhouseCoopers (Audit), by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, became the subject of audit activities for the mandatory audit of the financial statements of NNEGC Energoatom for 2021-2023. The auditor was determined as the winner of the auction in the ProZorro system, having requested UAH 27.99 million for its services.