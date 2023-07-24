Facts

20:02 24.07.2023

Maersk reports minor damage to containers in Reni port as result of drone attack

1 min read
Maersk reports minor damage to containers in Reni port as result of drone attack

Maersk Group, the world leader in container transportation, reported minor damage to a small number of containers as a result of an attack by occupiers with Iranian Shahed-type attack drones on the infrastructure of the Reni port.

"As for Maersk, the impact is minimal, with very minor damage to a small number of containers on site," the company's press service said in response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine.

Maersk clarified that we are talking about damage to the capacities of a third-party company, therefore they advised to contact them for more detailed information.

"We understand that operations have now resumed," Maersk said at the same time.

A report by the Pivden task force on Facebook on Monday morning spoke of a four-hour attack with Shahed-136 drones directed at the port infrastructure of the Danube River.

Tags: #shelling #comment #maersk

MORE ABOUT

20:55 24.07.2023
Odesa and Mykolaiv regions ready for Russian attacks from sea and air

Odesa and Mykolaiv regions ready for Russian attacks from sea and air

17:21 21.07.2023
Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

21:15 20.07.2023
Elderly married couple becomes victim of night strike in Mykolaiv

Elderly married couple becomes victim of night strike in Mykolaiv

19:55 20.07.2023
US Ambassador to Ukraine: We continue to look for solutions on how to deliver Ukrainian grain to world

US Ambassador to Ukraine: We continue to look for solutions on how to deliver Ukrainian grain to world

19:48 18.07.2023
Three people killed due to shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region – Military Administration

Three people killed due to shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region – Military Administration

19:11 13.07.2023
Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

10:51 05.07.2023
Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

13:34 17.06.2023
Russian invaders fire on Nikopol, damage municipal enterprise, private houses, power lines

Russian invaders fire on Nikopol, damage municipal enterprise, private houses, power lines

12:42 17.06.2023
Invaders shell 20 settlements of Zaporizhia region in 24 hours, destroy 15 infrastructure facilities – authorities

Invaders shell 20 settlements of Zaporizhia region in 24 hours, destroy 15 infrastructure facilities – authorities

14:58 09.06.2023
Russian occupiers shell hospital in Huliaipole, two employees killed – Yermak

Russian occupiers shell hospital in Huliaipole, two employees killed – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Former MP Murayev notified in absentia of suspicion of treason – SBU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully prepared for EU membership talks

Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

Issues of grain exports, Russian strikes on grain infrastructure considered at Staff HQ meeting – Zelenskyy

Spain sends new batch of Leopard tanks, other equipment to Ukraine

LATEST

URCS donates protective respirator masks to Zaporizhia, Dnipro

New US aid to Ukraine consists of missiles for HIMARS, wide range of ammunition, surveillance drones – media

Former MP Murayev notified in absentia of suspicion of treason – SBU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully prepared for EU membership talks

Zelenskyy calls destruction of equipment, warehouses, headquarters of occupier as first task at front

Issues of grain exports, Russian strikes on grain infrastructure considered at Staff HQ meeting – Zelenskyy

AFU continue counteroffensive near Bakhmut, 94 occupiers killed over week

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Ukrainian troops in Tavriyske direction destroy 20 units of Russian military equipment

Spain sends new batch of Leopard tanks, other equipment to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD