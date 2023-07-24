Maersk reports minor damage to containers in Reni port as result of drone attack

Maersk Group, the world leader in container transportation, reported minor damage to a small number of containers as a result of an attack by occupiers with Iranian Shahed-type attack drones on the infrastructure of the Reni port.

"As for Maersk, the impact is minimal, with very minor damage to a small number of containers on site," the company's press service said in response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine.

Maersk clarified that we are talking about damage to the capacities of a third-party company, therefore they advised to contact them for more detailed information.

"We understand that operations have now resumed," Maersk said at the same time.

A report by the Pivden task force on Facebook on Monday morning spoke of a four-hour attack with Shahed-136 drones directed at the port infrastructure of the Danube River.