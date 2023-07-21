Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

Two children, a brother and a sister, were killed and another woman was injured on Friday afternoon as a result of the shelling of the village of Druzhba by the Russian occupiers of Toretsk community of Bakhmut district of Donetsk region, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"At about three o'clock in the afternoon, the ruscists shelled the village with artillery: one of the shells hit the courtyard where the children were - a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl –a brother and a sister. They received injuries incompatible with life. In addition, an elderly woman was wounded in the same village during the shelling – she was taken to the hospital," Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

In this regard, he called on the parents of minor children to immediately take the children out of the danger zone. "Children should not live next to the war. You are responsible for the safety of their lives, including before the law," the head of the regional administration wrote.