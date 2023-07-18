War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, 2022, after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, to July 16, 2023 amounted to 25,671 people (as of June 30 some 25,170), including 9,287 killed (9,177), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the paper notes on UN data.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

According to confirmed UN data, some 4,272 men, some 2,558 women, some 282 boys and 226 girls were killed, while the gender of 29 children and 1,920 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 16,384 wounded, there are 486 boys and 352 girls, as well as 279 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to June 30, two children were killed and 22 others were wounded.

If earlier the OHCHR report on the number of casualties was published daily, and then only on working days, then from July 2022 it became a weekly report, and from the end of May 2023 – every two weeks. In this report, as in the previous one, the data are given by months.

According to them, some 74 civilians were killed in the first 16 days of July. In June, the number of deaths rose to 184 from 174 in May, some 180 in April, some 181 in March, and 143 in February.

March 2022 remains the deadliest month for civilians, according to the UN, with at least 4,154 deaths. In April 2022, according to the publication of the OHCHR, the number of civilian deaths due to the war decreased to 817, to 544 in May, to 429 in June and to 385 in July. Some 374 people, in August some 339, in September some 405, in October some 309, in November some 187, in December some 206 and in January 2023 some 201 people.

The number of wounded in half of July reached 342, compared with 681 in June, some 685 in May, some 494 in April, some 592 in March, some 457 in February, some 541 in January 2023, some 617 in December and some 541 in November 2022. In October, the number of wounded fell to 795 from 982 in September, when it was higher than in August some 920. Before that, the number of wounded each month exceeded 1,000: July some 1,129, June some 1,108, May some 1,139, April some 1,896, March some 2,999. During the first five days of the war in February last year, 469 people were injured.

OHCHR clarifies that in July, 72 people were killed and 326 injured by explosive weapons with a wide area of effect, while mines and explosive remnants of war killed two people and injured 16 people (4%).

Government-controlled territories accounted for 88% of the victims in July, according to the UN.

The report has traditionally indicated that increases from the previous summary should not be attributed only to cases after June 30, as during this period the office verified a number of cases from previous days.