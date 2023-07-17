Next Ramstein meeting to be held on July 18 – Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has announced the next meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format for Tuesday, July 18.

"Let me remind you, for each type of foreign weapons that have been at the front for a long time, I first heard ‘no, it won't happen, it's impossible.’ In fact, it is possible, but in due time and subject to our perseverance. On July 18, we will continue to do the impossible at the next meeting in the Ramstein format," Reznikov wrote in his column on Liga.net on Monday.

The thirteenth meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format was held in Brussels on June 15.