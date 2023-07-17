Facts

20:39 17.07.2023

Next Ramstein meeting to be held on July 18 – Reznikov

1 min read
Next Ramstein meeting to be held on July 18 – Reznikov

 Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has announced the next meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format for Tuesday, July 18.

"Let me remind you, for each type of foreign weapons that have been at the front for a long time, I first heard ‘no, it won't happen, it's impossible.’ In fact, it is possible, but in due time and subject to our perseverance. On July 18, we will continue to do the impossible at the next meeting in the Ramstein format," Reznikov wrote in his column on Liga.net on Monday.

The thirteenth meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format was held in Brussels on June 15.

Tags: #meeting #date #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

20:01 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy following talk with Biden: We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory

Zelenskyy following talk with Biden: We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory

20:30 30.06.2023
US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

20:26 21.06.2023
Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

20:16 21.06.2023
Kuleba, new Romanian FM hold their first meeting, discuss intensification of bilateral cooperation

Kuleba, new Romanian FM hold their first meeting, discuss intensification of bilateral cooperation

20:26 01.06.2023
Next Ramstein meeting to discuss creation of Ukrainian Sky Shield coalition – Zelenskyy

Next Ramstein meeting to discuss creation of Ukrainian Sky Shield coalition – Zelenskyy

20:09 31.05.2023
Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

Zelenskyy holds external meeting of Commander-in-Chief’s staff HQ in Odesa

20:43 25.05.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Swedish Defense Minister

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Swedish Defense Minister

11:06 24.05.2023
Ukraine's air defense to be priority topic of next Ramstein meeting – Pentagon

Ukraine's air defense to be priority topic of next Ramstein meeting – Pentagon

19:52 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy to meet Biden in coming days – Yermak

Zelenskyy to meet Biden in coming days – Yermak

19:25 11.05.2023
Yermak holds meeting with Brazilian delegation headed by chief Adviser to President of Brazil

Yermak holds meeting with Brazilian delegation headed by chief Adviser to President of Brazil

AD

HOT NEWS

Shipping companies ready to continue transporting Ukrainian grain without participation of Russia - Zelenskyy

Decision made on mandatory evacuation of children from Vovchansk community – Kharkiv region head

SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

Maliar: Defense forces liberate over 210 sq km of territories from occupiers, 18 sq km last week

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

LATEST

Kuleba: One broken Russian bridge means fewer broken Ukrainian lives

Germany hosts 91 children from Kyiv region for rehabilitation

Shipping companies ready to continue transporting Ukrainian grain without participation of Russia - Zelenskyy

Russian command actively transferring troops to Bakhmut area – Syrsky

Website of Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons starts operating

Swedish govt approves allocation of more than $584 mln for Ukraine’s recovery

Голова ВООЗ попередив про ризики через аномальну спеку, що встановилася в багатьох країнах світу

Podoliak proposes to create military patrols to protect grain corridor, not to beg aggressor

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

AD
AD
AD
AD