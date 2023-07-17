UK announces new sanctions against Russia in response to forced deportation of Ukrainian children

Foreign Minister James Cleverly announced 14 new sanctions in response to Russia's attempts to destroy Ukrainian national identity and forcibly deport children from the occupied regions of Ukraine, the British government said on its website on Monday.

“Russian officials will face asset freezes and travel bans following their involvement in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children and the spreading of hate-inciting propaganda … James Cleverly has today (17 July) announced 14 new sanctions in response to Russia’s attempts to destroy Ukrainian national identity, including 11 against those involved in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children,” the message reads.

Sanctions will be imposed, in particular, against Commissioner for Children's Rights in Moscow region Ksenia Mishonova and Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Sergey Kravtsov.

“These individuals have played an insidious role in Russia’s calculated programme of deportation, designed to erase Ukrainian cultural and national identity. Over 19,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported to Russia or temporarily Russian controlled territory by Russian authorities. Many deported children are relocated to a network of re-education camps in illegally annexed Crimea and mainland Russia, where they are exposed to Russia-centric academic, cultural, patriotic, and military education,” the British government says.

Also sanctioned today are two Russian propagandists responsible for spreading abhorrent propaganda designed to incite violence and hatred towards Ukraine and its people, including Anton Krasovsky. Olga Lyubimova, the Russian Culture Minister, is additionally targeted “for using her position to support the Russian state’s damaging anti-Ukrainian policies.”

“In his chilling programme of forced child deportation, and the hate-filled propaganda spewed by his lackeys, we see Putin’s true intention – to wipe Ukraine from the map. Today’s sanctions hold those who prop up Putin’s regime to account, including those who would see Ukraine destroyed, its national identity dissolved, and its future erased,” Cleverly added.

The government announced that at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, Cleverly will emphasize the far-reaching consequences of the war, call on the Russian Federation to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative and outline the need for a just, lasting peace in Ukraine.