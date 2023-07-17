Facts

15:59 17.07.2023

UK announces new sanctions against Russia in response to forced deportation of Ukrainian children

2 min read
UK announces new sanctions against Russia in response to forced deportation of Ukrainian children

Foreign Minister James Cleverly announced 14 new sanctions in response to Russia's attempts to destroy Ukrainian national identity and forcibly deport children from the occupied regions of Ukraine, the British government said on its website on Monday.

“Russian officials will face asset freezes and travel bans following their involvement in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children and the spreading of hate-inciting propaganda … James Cleverly has today (17 July) announced 14 new sanctions in response to Russia’s attempts to destroy Ukrainian national identity, including 11 against those involved in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children,” the message reads.

Sanctions will be imposed, in particular, against Commissioner for Children's Rights in Moscow region Ksenia Mishonova and Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Sergey Kravtsov.

“These individuals have played an insidious role in Russia’s calculated programme of deportation, designed to erase Ukrainian cultural and national identity. Over 19,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported to Russia or temporarily Russian controlled territory by Russian authorities. Many deported children are relocated to a network of re-education camps in illegally annexed Crimea and mainland Russia, where they are exposed to Russia-centric academic, cultural, patriotic, and military education,” the British government says.

Also sanctioned today are two Russian propagandists responsible for spreading abhorrent propaganda designed to incite violence and hatred towards Ukraine and its people, including Anton Krasovsky. Olga Lyubimova, the Russian Culture Minister, is additionally targeted “for using her position to support the Russian state’s damaging anti-Ukrainian policies.”

“In his chilling programme of forced child deportation, and the hate-filled propaganda spewed by his lackeys, we see Putin’s true intention – to wipe Ukraine from the map. Today’s sanctions hold those who prop up Putin’s regime to account, including those who would see Ukraine destroyed, its national identity dissolved, and its future erased,” Cleverly added.

The government announced that at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, Cleverly will emphasize the far-reaching consequences of the war, call on the Russian Federation to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative and outline the need for a just, lasting peace in Ukraine.

Tags: #sanctions #uk

MORE ABOUT

12:36 15.07.2023
Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

10:44 10.07.2023
UK to supply 17 fire trucks to Ukraine – General Staff

UK to supply 17 fire trucks to Ukraine – General Staff

15:44 06.07.2023
Martin Harris to become new British Ambassador to Ukraine

Martin Harris to become new British Ambassador to Ukraine

19:33 05.07.2023
UK to start training Ukrainian pilots in August

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots in August

18:53 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against 18 foreign companies registered mainly in Cyprus, Russia

Zelenskyy signs decree on sanctions against 18 foreign companies registered mainly in Cyprus, Russia

20:58 04.07.2023
Yermak-McFaul group presents new report on tightening sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex

Yermak-McFaul group presents new report on tightening sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex

12:53 01.07.2023
Ukraine imposes sanctions on more than 190 individuals, 291 legal entities, incl against Georgian Airways, its owner

Ukraine imposes sanctions on more than 190 individuals, 291 legal entities, incl against Georgian Airways, its owner

20:17 27.06.2023
Some 49 Ukrainian military medics trained in tactical medicine in UK

Some 49 Ukrainian military medics trained in tactical medicine in UK

16:25 21.06.2023
EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

20:30 20.06.2023
Possible use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia should entail 'hellish sanctions' – Danilov

Possible use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia should entail 'hellish sanctions' – Danilov

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

Maliar: Defense forces liberate over 210 sq km of territories from occupiers, 18 sq km last week

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

Zelenskyy calls on South Korea to join G7 Declaration of Support of Ukraine

Ukraine's Border Guard Service confirms presence of Wagner groups in Belarus

LATEST

SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

US Ambassador: USAID Administrator arrives in Kyiv

URCS provides course on intl law for civil servants

Ukraine to continue to make every effort to establish justice in MH17 crash – MFA statement on tragedy's anniversary

Ukrainian FM to pay working visit to UN HQ in New York on July 17-18

Last ship under grain deal leaves port of Odesa on Sunday

Ukraine returns 383 children deported by Russia – Lubinets

Maliar: Defense forces liberate over 210 sq km of territories from occupiers, 18 sq km last week

According to updated data, as result of attack on Kharkiv, one killed, three injured

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

AD
AD
AD
AD