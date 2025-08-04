Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:12 04.08.2025

Kyiv prosecutors want Podilsky Bridge deal canceled, UAH 2 bln returned


Kyiv prosecutors have filed a lawsuit with the court to declare the contract for the construction of the Podilsky Bridge in Kyiv for over UAH 2 billion hryvnias invalid and to recover this money from the contractor, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has said.

"The Podilsky District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv has filed a lawsuit with the court to declare one of the contracts for the construction of a section of the Podilsky Bridge across the Dnieper River invalid, namely the section from the Rusanivsky Sady dam to Perova Boulevard," the city prosecutor's office said in a message on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the report, in April 2017, the KP "Directorate for the Construction of Road and Transport Facilities of Kyiv" and a private company concluded a contract for the construction of the Podilsky Bridge.

The prosecutor's office emphasizes that over the past eight years, the term of work has been repeatedly extended, and the price of the work has increased from UAH 1.7 billion to UAH 3.5 billion, that is, almost doubled, which is confirmed by 90 additional agreements to the contract.

"As of July 2025, more than UAH 2 billion have been paid from the Kyiv city budget. At the same time, the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine recognized that two participants in the tender for construction work (in particular, the winner of the tender) committed violations in the form of anti-competitive concerted actions, distorting the results of the tender," the report states.

The prosecutor's office explains that the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine concluded in its decision that these tender participants have common interests and relationships. The companies tried to appeal this conclusion in the courts during 2022-2023, but courts of all instances refused to satisfy their claims.

The Podilsky District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv filed a lawsuit in the interests of the state to declare the contract invalid as contrary to the interests of the state and society, and to recover the money paid from the winner of the tender.

The Commercial Court of Kyiv has opened proceedings in the case.

The report also specifies that the court is already considering a similar case on the claim of the Podilsky District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv to declare the contract for the construction of the Podilsky Bridge worth UAH 8.4 billion invalid.

