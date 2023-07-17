Facts

11:46 17.07.2023

Ukrainian FM to pay working visit to UN HQ in New York on July 17-18

1 min read
Ukrainian FM to pay working visit to UN HQ in New York on July 17-18

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to the UN Headquarters in New York on July 17 and 18, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine (MFA) said.

According to a statement posted on the MFA website, on July 17, Kuleba will take part in the ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as in a high-level event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

On July 18, the foreign minister will speak at the debates of the UN General Assembly on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In addition, Kuleba will hold a number of bilateral negotiations with foreign colleagues, the leadership of the UN Development Program, as well as with a group of permanent representatives of African states to the UN.

Tags: #un #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

14:25 14.07.2023
Kuleba: no mention of invitation for Ukraine in text of communiqué 48 hours before start of NATO summit

Kuleba: no mention of invitation for Ukraine in text of communiqué 48 hours before start of NATO summit

18:28 13.07.2023
Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

20:31 10.07.2023
Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

12:31 24.06.2023
Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

12:30 24.06.2023
Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

11:53 24.06.2023
Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

15:28 23.06.2023
Ukraine needs more aircraft, helicopters, shoulder-launched missiles for successful counter-offensive – Kuleba

Ukraine needs more aircraft, helicopters, shoulder-launched missiles for successful counter-offensive – Kuleba

11:28 23.06.2023
UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

20:31 22.06.2023
Step to be taken towards Ukraine's membership in NATO at Vilnius summit – Kuleba

Step to be taken towards Ukraine's membership in NATO at Vilnius summit – Kuleba

21:01 20.06.2023
Ukraine, UN to establish Community Restoration Fund with total five-year budget of $300 mln

Ukraine, UN to establish Community Restoration Fund with total five-year budget of $300 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

Decision made on mandatory evacuation of children from Vovchansk community – Kharkiv region head

SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

Maliar: Defense forces liberate over 210 sq km of territories from occupiers, 18 sq km last week

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

Zelenskyy calls on South Korea to join G7 Declaration of Support of Ukraine

LATEST

Russian command actively transferring troops to Bakhmut area – Syrsky

Website of Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons starts operating

Swedish govt approves allocation of more than $584 mln for Ukraine’s recovery

Голова ВООЗ попередив про ризики через аномальну спеку, що встановилася в багатьох країнах світу

Podoliak proposes to create military patrols to protect grain corridor, not to beg aggressor

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

Decision made on mandatory evacuation of children from Vovchansk community – Kharkiv region head

UK announces new sanctions against Russia in response to forced deportation of Ukrainian children

SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

AD
AD
AD
AD