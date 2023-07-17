Ukrainian FM to pay working visit to UN HQ in New York on July 17-18

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to the UN Headquarters in New York on July 17 and 18, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine (MFA) said.

According to a statement posted on the MFA website, on July 17, Kuleba will take part in the ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as in a high-level event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

On July 18, the foreign minister will speak at the debates of the UN General Assembly on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In addition, Kuleba will hold a number of bilateral negotiations with foreign colleagues, the leadership of the UN Development Program, as well as with a group of permanent representatives of African states to the UN.