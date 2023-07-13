Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Ukraine will receive over EUR 1.5 billion in military aid from its international partners, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said summing up the results of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

"Long-range SCALP missiles, Leopard tanks, additional Patriots, F-16 pilot training are just some of the things that can be announced publicly," he said on Twitter on Thursday.

The minister also named seven packages of military assistance, the largest of which will be provided by Germany.

"Germany: new EUR 700 million aid package includes 25 Leopard 1A5 tanks, 40 Marder 1A3 IFVs, 2 Patriot air defense systems, 5 Bergepanzer 2 SAMs, 20,000 155-mm artillery shells, 5,000 smoke shells," he said.

Australia will provide 30 Bushmaster APCs, France – SCALP missiles and additional engineering equipment for demining, Canada – $410 million in new funding and projects to support Ukraine and strengthen transatlantic security; reinforcement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with armored vehicles, according to Reznikov.

"Norway: 1,000 Black Hornet micro-drones, NASAMS support package (2 additional fire control centers, two launchers and spare parts); Norway also increased the size of the military aid budget to Ukraine from $240 to $930 million; there are agreements on strengthening air defense and artillery capabilities," he said.

The assistance package from the United Kingdom includes more than 70 combat vehicles, thousands of ammunition for tanks, a $64.7 million package of military aid for the repair of equipment.

An agreement to start pilot training in August, contribution to strengthening Ukrainian air defense and artillery capabilities was made with the Netherlands.